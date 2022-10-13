Sassy Mama: Mug Bird Feeders

Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 8:46 pm
The fall is a great time to get out and see the wildlife across Oklahoma!
If you're trying to stay a little closer to home, these bird feeders and houses will bring all the birds to the yard!
Sassy Mama brought in Luci Shuler to help show us how to make them on News 9 at 4 p.m.
Check out all of the work Luci does at her business, Friendly Feeders by Luci.
