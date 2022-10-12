100-Year-Old Time Capsule Being Opened Wednesday


Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 12:43 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A time capsule dating back to 1922 is set to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The capsule was recently discovered in the Heritage Building, which was originally the India Temple Shrine Building.

Experts estimate the capsule was buried sometime during the original construction of the building back in 1922.

