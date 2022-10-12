White House Releases Preview Of Student Loan Forgiveness Application


Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 12:51 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


WASHINGTON -

The Biden Administration has released a sneak peek of its student debt relief application.

A video tweeted from the White House shows a two-part application. One part is for basic borrower information such as a name and a phone number, and the other prompts the borrower to assert eligibility.

About 95% of Americans with student debt could qualify for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

The application is expected to go live later this month in both English and Spanish.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 12th, 2022

October 13th, 2022

October 12th, 2022

October 12th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 13th, 2022

October 13th, 2022

October 13th, 2022

October 13th, 2022