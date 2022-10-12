White House Releases Preview Of Student Loan Forgiveness Application

Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 12:51 pm
The Biden Administration has released a sneak peek of its student debt relief application.
A video tweeted from the White House shows a two-part application. One part is for basic borrower information such as a name and a phone number, and the other prompts the borrower to assert eligibility.
About 95% of Americans with student debt could qualify for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.
The application is expected to go live later this month in both English and Spanish.
