Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision


Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 9:35 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver.

Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23.

RELATED: Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In OKC Crash

Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable.

The Edmond Police Department said they thank Wells' medical team, and asks for continued prayers and positive thoughts.
