Man Rescued From Atop Enid Grain Elevator

By: News 9

Enid Police were able to rescue a man after he refused to leave a 150-foot grain elevator.

Officers responded to the scene after they received calls about a man acting erratically at the silo.

The whole ordeal lasted almost seven hours, and a crowd gathered outside to watch the event.

Enid Police said it wasn't as simple as just going up and retrieving the man.

"At one time he said he had a gun and he was going to shoot officers if they came inside," Enid Police Lt. Nick John said.

Eventually, first responders were able to coax the man down to safety.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, is in critical condition this morning.