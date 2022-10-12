Cold Front To Start The Morning, But Higher Temps Come Later

-

Cold front is racing through the state this morning. Bringing a strong north wind and initially a few showers and storms. Rain chances are the highest in northern Oklahoma this morning, with a slight chance in the OKC Metro.

Gusty north winds and low humidity will mean elevated fire danger today. Highs will climb back into the 70s and 80s.

Tonight will be chilly, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow gusty northwest winds, low humidity, and highs in the 70s. Fire danger is a concern over the next several days.