Norman Child Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

A missing child has been returned safe to a family friend's home in Oklahoma City after authorities said her non-custodial parents took her.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Paiton Tannehill had been safely returned at around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning, which was canceled shortly after the child was returned.

A friend of Tannehill's grandmother, Mary Allenbush, said she saw the alert for Tannehill on the news and quickly notified Tannehill's parents to bring the child home now.

"I told them they were on the news and said, 'You need to give me the baby,'" Allenbush said.

Authorities said Tannehill's parents dropped off the child at Allenbush's home, where she will be reunited with her grandmother.

This is a developing story.



