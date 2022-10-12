Man Arrested After Driving The Wrong Way Down Road While Intoxicated

A wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to police reports an Edmond Police officer stopped Erik Oajaca after witnessing his vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of S. Broadway near W. 33rd

According to court filings Erik Oajaca was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for DUI. In 2013 he was convicted for the same offense. When stopped last month--he claimed to be suffering from a medical condition.

Oajaca was heard groaning in pain on police body camera.

Video showed Oajaca stumble out of his car. Once outside of his vehicle, he told the officer he was in excruciating pain and that he had recently undergone gallbladder surgery.

But when he was unable to show the officer an incision site, Oajaca claimed it was because the doctor entered a different way. But when the officer questioned him further, Oajaca escalated the seriousness of his ailment.

And while Oajaca wasn’t sure where his gallbladder was located, he admitted he was intoxicated.

Oajaca wasn't sure what he had done wrong and was arrested.

In addition to an outstanding DUI warrant, police said Oajaca was in possession of a forged Texas driver’s license,



