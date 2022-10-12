Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase

By: News 9

Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports.

They located the suspect and a short chase began.

The suspect crashed the car and the suspect ran into a field. Police were able to locate him and take him into custody.

This is a developing story.