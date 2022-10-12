Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 10:18 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports.

They located the suspect and a short chase began.

The suspect crashed the car and the suspect ran into a field. Police were able to locate him and take him into custody.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022