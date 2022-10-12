Norman City Council Passes Temporary Warming Shelter

By: News 9

Unhoused folks in Norman will have an option to get warm this winter after the Norman City Council approved a temporary warming shelter on Tuesday night.

The proposition for the shelter passed by an 8-1 vote.

The proposition will allot $305,000 for 40 beds in the shelter.

The shelter is almost complete at this time. The city is finishing work on beds and fire alarms.

The shelter will be open through March at 109 West Gray St.