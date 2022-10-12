OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans

By: News 9

The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans. With limited dental benefits provided to veterans, access to oral health care can be difficult, and often, veterans delay urgent needs. Regular dental appointments are essential in evaluating, diagnosing, preventing, or treating oral diseases, which can affect systemic health.

To participate in the event, participants must be pre-screened. Pre-screening appointments are available now through November 10. Call (405) 271-7744 to schedule an appointment.

The Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic and all pre-screening appointments will take place at the OU College of Dentistry on the OU Health Sciences Center campus, 1201 N Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City.



