Mt. St. Mary High School Students & Faculty Create Lip Dub Video

-

They call it a lip dub. It’s a pretty easy thing to understand, people take a hit song, and make a video of them ‘singing’ it. The thing that isn’t easy? Making it!

This year, the students at Mt. Saint Mary High School are working together to make a lip dub filled with students and staff members.

“Everybody gets into it, even people you wouldn’t expect to get into it,” said Mt. St. Mary student Trey Creel.

Step one in the production is choosing a song.

“Picking the song is actually the hardest part because you want it to be trendy, something the kids are really going to get into,” said Mt. St. Mary media teacher Kaylyn Henderson.

This year the students were all in for “I Ain’t Worried” from the movie Top Gun.

“We were doing confetti canons, we had the Top Gun theme, people were talking about bringing glasses and the aviator glasses and all of the things,” said Henderson.

The class then maps out the scenes throughout the school.

“We’re walking through the halls, we’re playing the song, we’re seeing how long it gets from point A to point B,” said Henderson.

Then there’s dance scenes that include faculty and staff and 380 students.

“We have one hour the night before for rehearsals, so we’ll show up to the gym, we’ll put out an all call, like whoever wants to come,” said Henderson.

“I feel like for me, it opened up a whole world sort of, because before this I had no idea what I wanted to do,” said Creel.

Creel, who is featured in the video, worked on both sides of the camera.

“I like editing, I like being in front of the camera,” said Creel.

The entire video, shot in three hours in one day.

“We’ve worked so hard, and so just to be able to see the final product come out and all of our hard work paid off, it will be so worth it,” said senior Mt. St. Mary media student Sydney Brown.

Each student in the class edits their portion of the video.

“We’ve never seen the full video so it will almost be as exciting for us as well,” said Brown.

“Then we just wait, until the final edit is done, and everybody just asks all the time, when is going to come out? when is it going to come out?” said Henderson.

The full video will be released on Wednesday, we’ll update this story with a link as soon as the video is posted.



