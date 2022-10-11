5-Year MAPS 4 Plan Presented To OKC City Council

-

The 5-year plan for improvement projects through MAPS 4 was presented to the Oklahoma City City Council on Tuesday.

In total, MAPS 4 project manager David Todd, expects $673 million in projects to be done over the next 5 years.

MAPS 4 is a debt-free program looking to raise more than a billion dollars over 8 years.

That funding comes through a temporary penny sales tax.

In total, MAPS 4 will fund 16 projects.

By 2027, Todd said he expects to see many of the projects completed.

On that list is the Family Justice Center by Palomar which will be a permanent location to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of abuse or trauma.

Venues like the Multipurpose Stadium and Fairgrounds Coliseum are also in the 5-year plan.

Todd also expects the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center to be completed in the time frame.

When it comes to sidewalks, bike lanes, trails and streetlights the plan lays out $65 million in completed projects.

“Be patient is what I ask,” said Todd. “Because this is a five-year plan, and we are starting to design a lot of these projects. It will be about another year before you see a lot of these coming out of the ground.”

The City Council also selected the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County to operate the future MAPS 4 youth centers.

Todd said 2 of the 4 centers will be completed in the next 5 years.



