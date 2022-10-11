Oklahoma City Firefighters Raising Money For Muscular Dystrophy Association

-

Across Oklahoma City this week, you’ll see firefighters standing at busy intersections raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Last year, the department won an award for being among the highest collecting fire departments nationwide. They ranked 4th among hundreds of departments.

This year, OKCFD and Tulsa FD are upping the ante. The two departments are competing to see which city has the most supportive citizens. The losing department will have to take a trip up the turnpike to wash the winner’s car.

"It will be fun this year. Fire fighters are already a competitive lot by nature so if you can take something like this that is already a good cause and make it fun we are all for that," said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Fulkerson told us that the pandemic has impacted how much money they have been able to raise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"But even that amount that we collected last year was far less than before COVID, so I think we are in the right direction and we certainly have the most giving residents around and we are trending in the right direction," said Fulkerson

The firefighters will spread out across the city to raise the money.

"We will be all up and down northwest expressway, we will be on the south side of Oklahoma City we will be all over town. Anywhere there is a busy intersection we will be out there," said Fulkerson.



