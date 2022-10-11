Silver Alert Activated For 73-Year-Old Woman

By: News 9

A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman in Oklahoma City.

Authorities said Linda Stanley, 73, was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m. Monday.

It is unknown what she was wearing, and had left her residence on foot.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said Stanley has non-diagnosed dementia, and if located, citizens should contact the department at 405-231-2121, or to call 911.







