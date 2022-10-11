Silver Alert Activated For 73-Year-Old Woman


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 12:54 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman in Oklahoma City.

Authorities said Linda Stanley, 73, was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m. Monday.

It is unknown what she was wearing, and had left her residence on foot.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said Stanley has non-diagnosed dementia, and if located, citizens should contact the department at 405-231-2121, or to call 911.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 11th, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022