Silver Alert Activated For 73-Year-Old Woman

Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 12:54 pm
A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman in Oklahoma City.
Authorities said Linda Stanley, 73, was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m. Monday.
It is unknown what she was wearing, and had left her residence on foot.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said Stanley has non-diagnosed dementia, and if located, citizens should contact the department at 405-231-2121, or to call 911.
October 11th, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
July 15th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022