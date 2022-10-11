New Details Emerge, Person Of Interest Sought In Yukon Shooting


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 11:36 am

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

New information was released Tuesday morning regarding a Monday night shooting in Yukon.

A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Abigale Drive, police said in a press release emailed to News 9.

Authorities said the man's injuries were not life-threatening. He has not been identified.

Shell casings were recovered along the road near the home, and police are interviewing witnesses. Police indicated that they were seeking to speak with a person of interest in the shooting, but that person was not identified as of midday Tuesday.

RELATED: At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting

Anybody with information on the shooting is asked to call Yukon Police at 405-350-2553.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022