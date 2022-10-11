New Details Emerge, Person Of Interest Sought In Yukon Shooting

By: News 9

New information was released Tuesday morning regarding a Monday night shooting in Yukon.

A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Abigale Drive, police said in a press release emailed to News 9.

Authorities said the man's injuries were not life-threatening. He has not been identified.

Shell casings were recovered along the road near the home, and police are interviewing witnesses. Police indicated that they were seeking to speak with a person of interest in the shooting, but that person was not identified as of midday Tuesday.

Anybody with information on the shooting is asked to call Yukon Police at 405-350-2553.