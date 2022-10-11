Norman Senior Wellness Center Under Construction

By: News 9

-

A new senior wellness center is being built on the south end of Norman Regional Hospital's campus.

The goal is to provide a place to improve the physical-- emotional-- and social wellness of people 50 and older.

Dr. Gale Hobson, a psychologist in Norman, said this provides a space for the elderly to be more social.

"From a psychology standpoint, being social is the most important factor in aging well," Hobson said. "This is going to be a social place."

The $12 million, 30,000 square foot facility will feature tons of amenities where people can exercise and socialize.