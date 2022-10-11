Oklahoma Issues Bird Flu Warning For Poultry Farms


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 9:37 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has an "urgent" warning for poultry owners.

Officials are encouraging people to keep their facilities clean to protect their flock from the bird flu.

Health officials said the disease was recently detected in wild fowl here in Oklahoma, as well as in neighboring states.
