By: News 9

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

-

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers.

This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts.

The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles to be impounded for 90 days and participants to be arrested.

Fines for taking part in such activities can also reach more than $2,000.