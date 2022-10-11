Biden, World Leaders Hosting Emergency Summit Over Russian War In Ukraine

Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 9:19 am
President Joe Biden and the leaders of 7 other nations will hold an emergency virtual summit on Tuesday over Russia's war in Ukraine.
This comes after the largest strike since the conflict began, when Russia unleashed dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities yesterday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strike was in retaliation for a weekend attack on the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea.
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022
October 11th, 2022