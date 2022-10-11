Biden, World Leaders Hosting Emergency Summit Over Russian War In Ukraine


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 9:19 am

By: News 9


President Joe Biden and the leaders of 7 other nations will hold an emergency virtual summit on Tuesday over Russia's war in Ukraine.

This comes after the largest strike since the conflict began, when Russia unleashed dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities yesterday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strike was in retaliation for a weekend attack on the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022

October 11th, 2022