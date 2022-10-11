Oklahoma Co. District Attorney Candidates To Debate Tuesday

-

For the first time in 16 years, Oklahoma County is set to have a new top prosecutor.

The two candidates vying to succeed District Attorney David Prater will square off in a News 9, NonDoc debate Tuesday evening moderated by Storme Jones and Tres Savage.

News 9 polling shows the race between Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna race is neck-and-neck.

Calvey is current an Oklahoma County Commissioner and was previously a state lawmaker for 12 years. He also served in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain and was awarded the Bronze Star for his work prosecuting cases against terrorists in Iraq in 2007 and 2008.

Calvey’s Republican primary was forced into a run-off election which he won with nearly 61 percent of the vote in August.

On the other side of the ticket, it will be Democrat Vicki Behenna's first time on an Election Day ballot. She worked as a federal prosecutor for more than 25 years.

During her time with the Western District of Oklahoma, she assisted with the prosecution of Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1997.

She currently works in a private practice and is the executive director of the Oklahoma Innocence Project.

The debate begins at 5:30 at the Auditorium at The Douglas and is free and open to the public.

It will also stream live on all News 9 digital platforms, including our website, news app, and streaming app.











