At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting


Monday, October 10th 2022, 11:49 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said.

Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive.

Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help.

RELATED: New Details Emerge, Person Of Interest Sought In Yukon Shooting

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story.
