At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting

Monday, October 10th 2022, 11:49 pm
At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said.
Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive.
Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to police.
This is a developing story.
