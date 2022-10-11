At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting

By: News 9

At Least 1 Shot In Yukon Shooting

At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said.

Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive.

Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story.



