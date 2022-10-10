Local Businesses Taking Part In State Suppliers Expo

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma leaders are looking to shop locally at Tuesday’s state supplier expo at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

The event is giving Oklahoma-based companies the chance to work with the government on upcoming projects.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News 9's Storme Jones spoke to Caden Cleveland from the office of management during News 9 at 9 a.m. Monday.



