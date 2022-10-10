OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam


Monday, October 10th 2022, 9:24 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam."

The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.

The department said you should never give money to someone you don't know, especially if they are demanding cash.
