Rain And Storms Early Monday Morning, With More Coming This Afternoon

Tracking heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms this morning, so use caution on your commute. This afternoon look for a south breeze and highs in the 70s.

Rain will continue to track to the east by northeast at 20mph. Nothing severe but there is some lightning. Rain will start to taper off through mid morning.

We will see a few additional isolated showers along and north of I-40 this afternoon, but there is a better chance for rain down south.