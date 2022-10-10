Rain And Storms Early Monday Morning, With More Coming This Afternoon


Monday, October 10th 2022, 6:59 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tracking heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms this morning, so use caution on your commute. This afternoon look for a south breeze and highs in the 70s.

Temps across the state this afternoon.

Rain will continue to track to the east by northeast at 20mph. Nothing severe but there is some lightning. Rain will start to taper off through mid morning.

Chances of rain and storms across the state this morning.

We will see a few additional isolated showers along and north of I-40 this afternoon, but there is a better chance for rain down south. 

Chances of rain and storms this afternoon.
