By: News 9

Links Mentioned On Oct. 10, 2022





Thunder Youth Football Fall Camps

The Thunder Youth basketball camps are giving children the chance to learn more about basketball and how to improve in the game.

The Hustle Camp is taking place Thursday with the first session running from 8 to 11 a.m. (for ages 6 to 9) and the second session running from noon to 3 p.m. (ages 10 to 14).

The cost is $65 per camper.

Campers will get a t-shirt, basketball, water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game during the 2022-23 season.

To register, click here.

For more information, click here.



