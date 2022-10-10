Silver Alert For 64-Year-Old Man Issued By Enid Police

By: News 9

A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old man Sunday night by the Enid Police Department.

EPD said Thomas Scalley was last seen walking south from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid Sunday afternoon.

Police say he's wearing a purple t-shirt with blue jeans and camo shoes.

Authorities say he has a proven medical or physical disability that puts him in danger of injury or death.

If you see Scalley, call 911.