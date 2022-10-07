OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City.

The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg.

Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree.

Oklahoma City police said the charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

A fight turned into a deadly shooting at Torres’ apartment near West Wilshire Avenue and Rockwell Avenue.

However, the accused suspect waited more than an hour to call 911 after killing her girlfriend, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sievert confessed to attempting to cut off one of Torre's legs with a kitchen knife before calling police.

“One person was sadly found there deceased there on the scene,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Police said Torres was shot to death in her apartment with her own gun.

“It’s a young lady just starting to live her life,” said Jose Rivera, neighbor.

Rivera said he is usually one of the first to see police and first responders at the complex, but this time did not witness any of the scene activity.

“I don’t know,” said Rivera. “I be surprised about that.”

Sievert told investigators a fight started as the women were drinking and smoking pot.

Sievert said the marijuana made her "paranoid." During the fight, Sievert admitted to grabbing Torres’ gun from her bedroom and shot the victim once, killing her. She did not indicate why she tried to sever the victim's leg off.

“Charges can always be amended by the District Attorney’s Office,” said Quirk. “So, we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

Sievert is in custody without bond, and she has not been charged by the District Attorney.