Endangered Missing Adult Alert Canceled; Missing 53-Year-Old Woman Found

By: News 9

**UPDATE** A missing 53-year-old woman has been found after an Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Burns Flat Police Department.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the woman has been found safe.

**PREVIOUS STORY**

The Burns Flat Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a missing 53-year-old woman Friday afternoon.

Police said Bernadette Marks was last seen in the area near 306 A Cimarron, Burns Flat, Okla.

She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and gray sweat pants, officers said.