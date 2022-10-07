High School Football Matchups In Oklahoma This Week

By: News 9

Plenty of Friday Night Lights action across the state, including some big games and rivalries.

Charles Page High School from Sand Springs travels to Stillwater to take on the Pioneers, and the Deer Creek Antlers head to Choctaw to take on the Yellowjackets.

And in Moore, the Southmoore Sabercats take on the Moore Lions for the Battle of the Big Cats.

Also, Bridge Creek travels to Newcastle and Sulphur travels to Pauls Valley to take on the Panthers.







