After A Week In The 80s, Temps Dip Much Lower This Weekend


Friday, October 7th 2022, 7:14 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tracking showers this morning and it will be a much cooler day. Will see off and on showers out west most of the day Saturday.

Temps and wind hour by hour.

Overnight rain chances return and will linger into the morning. Rain chances taper off in central Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon.

Chances of rain and storms.

Highs tomorrow will be cool, with temps in the 50s and 60s. 

Temps for Saturday across the state.

A north breeze with highs in the 60s and 70s, but it will still be hot this afternoon in southeast Oklahoma.

Temps and wind for Friday afternoon.
