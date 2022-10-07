After A Week In The 80s, Temps Dip Much Lower This Weekend

-

Tracking showers this morning and it will be a much cooler day. Will see off and on showers out west most of the day Saturday.

Overnight rain chances return and will linger into the morning. Rain chances taper off in central Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be cool, with temps in the 50s and 60s.

A north breeze with highs in the 60s and 70s, but it will still be hot this afternoon in southeast Oklahoma.