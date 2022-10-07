OKC Police, OBN Agents Arrest 18 During Undercover Prostitution Bust

-

Oklahoma City police and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ Human Trafficking Unit went undercover this week to crack down on sex crimes on city streets and online.

Officers focused on areas of the city where prostitution and human trafficking is a problem.

During the undercover operation, police busted 16 accused Johns. Police said some of the men were arrested for multiple crimes.

“It continues to be a problem in Oklahoma City and as it pops up in certain area of town,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said. “We do our best to address it.”

For two days, undercovers set up in southwest Oklahoma City. A total of 18 men and women were arrested for offering to engage in prostitution.

“One of the people was a juvenile who was recovered,” said Knight. “A runaway from Texas. She ended up being recovered in this operation.”

Several the suspects were arrested near Southwest 44th Street and Robinson Avenue. One of the arrested suspects was an 84-year-old man. He allegedly offered an undercover officer $20 for a sex act.

Police said most of the interactions were directly on the streets.

“They’re dropped off there,” said Knight. “It seems to be a popular spot for someone to find a prostitute, at least at this point in time.”

Some meetups were arranged through online posts. One accused John was arrested near Southwest 15th Street and Meridian Avenue. Police said the man also brought a gun.

“They go to jail when they show up for this type of activity,” said Knight.

The suspects have not been officially charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.