Community To Gather Thursday To Remember Fallen OCPD Officer

Oklahomans will come together Thursday to say a final farewell to fallen Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Meagan Burke.

Burke was killed in a car crash on her way home from work on Sept. 29

The tributes laid on a makeshift Oklahoma City Police cruiser memorial include messages of thanks, memories of her community involvement and promises to meet again.

Burke, only 31 years old, not only served on the force, she also helped mentor children in the community as well through the department’s community engagement program.

The end of watch call over Oklahoma City Police airwaves last week remembered Burke as having ”a strong passion and desire to help our community by bringing her infectious smile and laughter."

She’s also remembered for her love of animals in fact, in lieu of flowers today, her family is asking for donations to Mutts Misfits, or any other animal rescue in her honor.

“When you lose a coworker and someone that's a part of your family like that, it makes it very difficult, you know, because every day you go to work, there's memories of that person there and it just makes it tough,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said.

Thursday’s precession to Southern Hills Baptist Church is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday

The celebration of life service will begin at 4 p.m.