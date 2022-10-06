1 Wounded In SW OKC Shooting

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to a shooting Thursday morning near Southwest 42nd Street and South St. Clair Avenue.

OCPD said one adult male called 9-1-1 who said he had been shot. Around that time, police also said they received several other calls stating they heard shots fired.

OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said the shooter was a homeowner who found transients in his vacant home, one of whom had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Knight said the homeowner had a gun of his own and shot the transient, who suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs, but is now in a stable condition.

This is a developing story.