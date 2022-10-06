OHP Trooper Involved In Crash With Deer

Thursday, October 6th 2022, 6:29 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it has seen a rise in crashes involving deer.
One of those accidents involved one of their own troopers on Tuesday on U.S. Route 412 about 5 miles west of Ringwood.
Although no one was hurt, officials want to remind everyone to keep an eye out on the road, especially between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
