OU Students Disappointed In Availability Of Parking On Campus

By: News 9

According to an open records request, the University of Oklahoma has about 3,000 commuter spots in Norman, but sold more than twice as many parking passes.

Haden White, a student at OU, said the problem is starting to affect his class attendance.

"Sometimes you would end up having to miss classes and email your professor and say 'hey I couldn't park,'" White said.

White also said he feels swindled by the university.

"Your money is supposed to be going to parking, it's basically being stolen from you," White said.

The university said while parking is at a higher capacity than it was during the pandemic, there is still plenty of parking available at any time.



