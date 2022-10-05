Putnam City Public Schools Employee Arrested On Drug Complaints, Booked Into Jail

By: News 9

-

A Putnam City Public Schools employee was arrested on two drug complaints Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents, the PCPS employee worked as a paraprofessional. The district said the employee is accused of possessing illegal drugs and was subsequently arrested by school police.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave, per the district's policy.

While Putnam City Public Schools did not confirm the employee's identity, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said 34-year-old Jeffrey Atkins was booked into the jail Wednesday.

The jail listed Atkins' employer as Putnam City North High School.

Atkins was booked on two complaints: possession of a controlled substance on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia on school property.

The district said it is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story.