Wellness Wednesday: Equine Therapy


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 4:49 pm

By: News 9, Jordan Dafnis


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A local therapeutic riding program is helping change the lives of Oklahomans with disabilities. 

The Savannah Station Therapy Riding Program, located in Yukon, is offering hope and healing with horses.

Savannah Station serves a large population center as the only therapeutic riding program on the west side of the Oklahoma City metro. ​

The program serves approximately 70 students free of charge, but it is hoping to expand their capabilities

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here.

