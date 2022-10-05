Former Broadway Dancer Teaches Latin Dance In OKC

By: Natalie Cruz

-

Dance and Hispanic culture collide to provide a space for passionate dancers at the Reach Dance Studio in Oklahoma City.

Ivis Torres, the owner of Reach Dance Studio, moved to the state three years ago. Torres said her students are 75% Hispanic.

Hispanic history in Oklahoma dates all the way back to the 1900’s and in Oklahoma the Latin population is booming. According to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2010 there were 250,000 Latinos, and now there are more than 500,000.

Torres, who is from the Dominican Republic, received her education from Columbia University. She was also on Broadway and danced in musicals such as "In the Heights" and "Mean Chicks."

With an educational dance background , Torres’s mission is to educate and help dancers grow.

“I feel like Oklahoma has been the perfect place for Reach Dance studio to be born," Torres said.

Reach Dance Studio offers a variety of dance classes, classical ballet, jazz, bachata and Latin jazz plus more .

For more information on Reach Dance Studio, click here.



