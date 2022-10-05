Gradual Climb Into The 80s Wednesday, With Cooler Temps Coming This Week

-

A cool start to Wednesday so far, skies are partly cloudy and temps will gradually climb into the 80s.

Light rain continues this morning it will taper off and we will warm up to the 70s and 80s.

A weak cold front moves in today, and tonight a few showers possible in the southwest.

Tomorrow afternoon highs in the 80s once again with a north breeze.

Friday a much stronger cold front arrives and will bring decent rain chances to the northwest.

This will keep highs in the 60s and 70s.