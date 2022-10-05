Gradual Climb Into The 80s Wednesday, With Cooler Temps Coming This Week


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 6:41 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A cool start to Wednesday so far, skies are partly cloudy and temps will gradually climb into the 80s.

Temps and winds throughout Wednesday.

Light rain continues this morning it will taper off and we will warm up to the 70s and 80s.

Chances of rain and storms Wednesday morning.

A weak cold front moves in today, and tonight a few showers possible in the southwest.

Temps across the state Wednesday afternoon.

Tomorrow afternoon highs in the 80s once again with a north breeze.

Temps across the state Thursday afternoon.

Friday a much stronger cold front arrives and will bring decent rain chances to the northwest.

Chances of rain and storms Thursday night through Friday.

This will keep highs in the 60s and 70s. 

Temps across the state Friday afternoon.
