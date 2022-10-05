Oklahoma City's Civic Center Music Hall Turns 85


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 4:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Civic Center Music Hall in Downtown Oklahoma City is celebrating it's 85th birthday this week.

On Oct. 4, 1937, "Rhapsodic Rhythms" performed at the hall, marking the Civic Center's first ever performance.

Now, the Civic Center Music Hall is known for its hosting of Broadway musicals, ballets, plays and even Oklahoma City's Festival of the Arts, which takes place on the grounds of the hall.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 5th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022

October 6th, 2022