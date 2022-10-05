Oklahoma City's Civic Center Music Hall Turns 85

By: News 9

-

The Civic Center Music Hall in Downtown Oklahoma City is celebrating it's 85th birthday this week.

On Oct. 4, 1937, "Rhapsodic Rhythms" performed at the hall, marking the Civic Center's first ever performance.

Now, the Civic Center Music Hall is known for its hosting of Broadway musicals, ballets, plays and even Oklahoma City's Festival of the Arts, which takes place on the grounds of the hall.