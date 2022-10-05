OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC

By: News 9

Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m.

According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.

There were reports that someone could have been inside the building, but responding crews have not located anyone.

This is a developing story.