OKCFD Crews Respond To Fire In SW OKC


Tuesday, October 4th 2022, 8:55 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fire crews in Oklahoma City responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Western Ave Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m.

According to OKCFD, the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. Crews were still on scene to do smoke removal.

There were reports that someone could have been inside the building, but responding crews have not located anyone.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 4th, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 5th, 2022

October 5th, 2022

October 5th, 2022

October 5th, 2022