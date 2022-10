By: News 9

Student Of The Week: Landon Griggs

We'd like to recognize Landon Griggs as our Student of the Week!

Landon is a highly-motivated 7th grader at Wewoka Middle School.

He's in the marching band and gifted program.

He's also on the academic and jump-rope team and plays competitive soccer, yet still finds time to maintain his 4.0 GPA.