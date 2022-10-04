OCPD Searches For Answers After Man Found Dead In SE OKC Home

-

A small trailer park community near Tinker Air Force Base is shaken after a person was found dead in their home over the weekend.

Oklahoma City police said they now will investigate the death as a homicide. Police initially described Clifton Whitetree's death as suspicious.

Whitetree’s neighbors said they had a feeling someone was behind the 55-year-old's death.

"I suspected something may have happened that was a little hanky, but I didn't know for sure," Evergreen Trailer Park manager Robert Rousey said.

Rousey said he woke up Sunday morning to the tragic news.

"He's one of our main topics at the park right now," Rousey said. “A lot of grief. A lot of shock at what had happened. A lot of questions are being asked."

Someone found Whitetree in his home.

“He was only about three or four years older than me, and he was very healthy. Very strong,” Rousey said. “Cliff will be missed. We enjoyed his company here. He'll be a hard individual to replace.

Oklahoma City police did not reveal the type of injuries Whitetree had or how he died.

Rousey said Whitetree moved into the park back in February.

"We've been a little more vigilant since his passing as far as watching over each other and taking care,” Rousey said. “Guys come by and knock on the door and check on me. We check on the recluses more often just to make sure everybody's OK."