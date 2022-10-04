Okla. Supreme Court Upholds Ruling On Western Heights Probation

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld a ruling that ousted former Western Heights Superintendent Mannix Barnes and placed the district on probation.

You can read part of the Supreme Court’s ruling below.

We hold the Superintendent failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of his claim that a due process violation occurred, or a likelihood of success on the merits of his claim that his administrative remedy was inadequate, and failed to show he was entitled to a preliminary injunction193. We hold the School District failed to show likelihood of success on the merits on a claim the State Board lacked authority to place the school district on probation with a condition requiring an interim superintendent, and failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of a claim the school district was entitled to an administrative individual proceeding prior to the school district being placed on probation, and school district failed to show it was entitled to a preliminary injunction.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also commented on the ruling:

"Today is another victory for the children, parents and members of the Western Heights community. We appreciate the District Court and Supreme Court for affirming the State’s authority to be responsive to the school district community and hold accountable those in charge," Hofmeister said. "Unfortunately, rather than working with the OSDE and State Board to implement corrective action, ousted Superintendent Mannix Barnes and Board President Robert Everman have decided to needlessly litigate the State’s supervision and oversight of the school district. Their obstruction and efforts to enrich a few adults will undoubtedly end, but we again call on them to do the right thing for children and taxpayers and immediately step down."



