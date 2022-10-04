Left Lane Reopens After 2 Wrecks On I-240 Eastbound Hinder Traffic

By: News 9

UPDATE: The left-most lane on eastbound I-240 has been reopened and all vehicles involved have been pulled to the shoulder.

Two wrecks that happened around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on I-240 near South Pennsylvania Avenue have closed off the left lane in that area.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the two wrecks contain six vehicles in total, one of which is a semitruck not carrying a trailer.

This is a developing story.