A Cool Start Today, And Chances Of Rain Tonight

Tuesday, October 4th 2022, 7:12 am
A cool quiet start today with highs climbing into the 80s. Lows tonight in the 50s.
Look for partly cloudy skies and rain chances in the panhandle. A weak cold front slides in today in the far northwest.
The front moves into central OK tonight and could spark a few showers. The overnight rain looks spotty and light. Tomorrow highs in the 70s and 80s.
