A Cool Start Today, And Chances Of Rain Tonight


A cool quiet start today with highs climbing into the 80s. Lows tonight in the 50s.

Look for partly cloudy skies and rain chances in the panhandle. A weak cold front slides in today in the far northwest.

The front moves into central OK tonight and could spark a few showers. The overnight rain looks spotty and light. Tomorrow highs in the 70s and 80s. 

Chances of rain and storms tonight through tomorrow morning.
