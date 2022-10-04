News 9 Partners With Haunt The Zoo

Tuesday, October 4th 2022, 6:31 am
News 9 is partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo for this year's Haunt the Zoo, which means you can find our booth there once again.
The event runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, and our booth will be there from 9 a.. to 4 p.m., so stop by to see some familiar faces.
You can buy tickets online at the zoo's website.
October 4th, 2022
October 5th, 2022
October 5th, 2022
October 5th, 2022
October 5th, 2022
October 5th, 2022
October 5th, 2022