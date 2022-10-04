Suspect Charged With Double-Murder Appears For Preliminary Hearing

By: News 9

A suspect charged with the murder of two men in April appeared for his preliminary hearing on Monday at the Pawnee County Courthouse.

Isaiah Lopez, the defendant, stands accused of stabbing to death two Cleveland County men at an April fish fry event.

According to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, the victims were at the event at Edge Water RV Park at Keystone Lake when they said Lopez stabbed the pair, and fled before turning himself in at the Oklahoma County Jail.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies in the area, served as security to protect the safety of witnesses at the hearing.



