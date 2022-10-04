OKCPS Plans Month Of Community Meetings To Detail $955 Million Bond Issue

-

Pitching new school buildings, athletic facilities, and more; Oklahoma City Public Schools will hold a series of public meetings before voters decide on two bond questions worth $955 million.

District leaders have said the projects would be transformative for Oklahoma City schools. If approved by at least 60% of voters, it would be the first approved bond question for OKCPS since 2016.

The first bond question is worth $936 million and contains the bulk of the proposed construction and renovation. The second, worth $19 million, would be used for transportation equipment.

New buildings would be constructed for Capitol Hill High School, and the district would build Belle Isle High School as part of district two of OKCPS. The projects also include new athletic facilities at several schools, upgraded security systems, cafeteria expansions, and more.

Click here for the OKCPS BOND 2022 website to find a full list of projects.

Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said Monday that the families can learn about the projects at nine different meetings in October, each at a different school building. The first is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Start Spencer Mid-High School.

The meetings are scheduled throughout October. Click here for a full list of planned meetings.



